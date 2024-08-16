East Orange Junior Jaguars football celebrates its 20th year

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Junior Jaguars youth football organization, celebrating its 20th year, is getting ready for its season.

The Junior Jaguars have been practicing at Soveral Park in East Orange, Monday to Friday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. When the school year begins, they will practice Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Fritz Dupiche is the president of the organization, which has more than 100 participants for the following levels; 8U, 9U, 10 U, 11U and 12U.

The Junior Jaguars compete in the Garden State United as part of the United Youth Football League. The season starts in September.