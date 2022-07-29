East Orange players are on Rutgers University football roster

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Rutgers University football team features a few East Orange players on its roster.

Sophomore running back Al-Shadee Salaam, sophomore wide receiver Nasir Montgomery and incoming freshman quarterback Raeden Oliver are East Orange Campus High School graduates.

Oliver has joined the team as a walk-on member. He was named the North All-Stars offensive player of the game to lead the North to a 21-16 win over the South All-Stars in the 41st Phil Simms New Jersey North/South All-Star Football Classic at Kean University in Union on June 12. Last season, Oliver helped the EOCHS Jaguars to a perfect 13-0 season that included the state sectional and North regional Group 5 championships.

Salaam rushed for a game-high 71 yards in the Rutgers Scarlet–White Game on April 22.

Montgomery made his collegiate debut last season against Delaware in his only game.

East Orange native and sophomore linebacker Khayri Benton also is on the Rutgers roster. Benton is a Newark West Side High School graduate.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will kick off the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Boston College.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry Porter and Rutgers Athletics.