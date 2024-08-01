East Orange Rec Co-Ed Basketball Camp is offered

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Pictured are campers at the annual East Orange Co-Ed Basketball Camp at the John L. Costley Middle School in East Orange. Sponsored by the East Orange Recreation Department, the camp began July 8 and continues until Aug. 16 for children ages 7-14, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The campers learn the fundamentals of basketball, with guidance from camp staffers. Asante Ward is the director of the camp. A 2016 graduate of Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts, Ward also is a coach for the East Orange Recreation boys basketball program.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino