East Orange’s Al-Shadee Salaam impresses for Rutgers football in Scarlet-White Game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Rutgers University football running back Al-Shadee Salaam had an impressive performance in the Scarlet–White Game on Friday, April 22.

Salaam, an East Orange Campus High School product, rushed for a team-high 71 yards, including a 37-yard carry. As a redshirt freshman last fall, Salaam did not play in the 2021 season while battling a few injuries.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano talked about Salaam after the game, calling him a “very talented guy. Really talented. Fast, explosive, and we just have to make sure we find ways to get him involved. And he’s going to earn those touches.”

At EOCHS, Salaam played running back and cornerback for head coach Rae Oliver, helping the Jaguars to a 5-2 record during the abbreviated 2020 season. He finished his senior campaign with 289 receiving yards and three touchdowns, along with a kick return for a score.

Defensively, he added 18 tackles and a forced fumble.

Salaam was named to the first team all-conference and second team All-Group 4 on defense by The Star-Ledger in 2020.

In 2019, he rushed for 256 yards on just 32 carries for an average of 8.0 yards per carry, and contributed 47 tackles and an interception, to earn first-team all-conference honors.

Salaam was a 3-star signee and the No. 12 overall player in the state by ESPN; a 3-star athlete and the No. 23 overall player in the state by 247Sports; and a 3-star athlete and the No. 24 overall player in the state by Rivals.

Photos Courtesy of Rutgers Athletics