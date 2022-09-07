East Orange’s Al-Shadee Salaam’s late TD lifts Rutgers football team in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Al-Shadee Salaam rescued the Rutgers University football team in its season opener.

The East Orange Campus High School alumnus ran for a 22-yard touchdown with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Scarlet Knights a 22-21 win over Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

It was the first career rushing score for Salaam. The sophomore running back finished with five carries for 53 yards and the touchdown, and had two catches for 10 yards in the game. The Scarlet Knights never led in the game before Salaam’s touchdown.

Photos Courtesy of Rutgers Athletics.