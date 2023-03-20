East Orange Campus HS and Orange HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference accolades

EAST ORANGE/ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Campus High School and Orange High School boys basketball players earned All–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

For EOCHS, on the All–SEC–American Division, junior guard Kaiyri Barkley made the first team; senior forward Josh Richards made the second team; and sophomore guard Carlyle Adams and junior guard Gavin Jones made honorable mention. For OHS, on the All–SEC–Colonial Division, sophomore forward Gregory Burton made the first team; junior forward A’Juwan Tiggs made the second team; and senior guard Jasir Calloway made the honorable mention.

EOCHS finished 13-11 and OHS finished 13-13 this season.