EOCHS boys basketball loses to East Side in season opener

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team fell to Newark East Side 55-44 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.

Josh Richards scored 16 points and Kaiyri Barkley had 12 points to pace the EOCHS Jaguars.

Before the game, a moment of silence was held in memory of Letrell Duncan, who was fatally shot in October. Duncan, a sophomore, was a rising star for the EOCHS basketball team.

The EOCHS Jaguars lost to Seton Hall Prep 52-35 on Saturday, Dec. 17. Carlyle Adams had 16 points; Richards had 8 points; and Naquan Warren, Ryan English, Da’maree Dyer and Raheem Stewart each had 2 points.

The Jaguars will host Montclair’s Immaculate Conception High School on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. and will visit Newark Central High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.