EOCHS’ Davis places second at track Meet of Champions

EAST ORANGE, NJ — In the ultimate indoor track-and-field meet of the season in the state, East Orange Campus High School senior Quaycian Davis took second place in the finals of the girls 55-meter hurdles at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on Sunday, March 5, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

Davs finished in a time of 7.90 seconds in a field of eight runners. Taylor Cox of Union Catholic High School was first in 7.88. In the preliminaries, Davis took first place out of 23 runners in a time of 8.09, while Cox was second in 8.20.

On the boys side, sophomores Shakur Taylor and Jordaine Johnson competed for the EOCHS Jaguars.

In the 200-meter dash finals, Taylor took seventh place in 22.26 and Johnson took 11th place in 22.40 out of 17 runners. Taylor took 12th place out of 21 runners in the 400-meter dash finals in 49.70.

Photo Courtesy of Lance Wigfall/East Orange High School boys track-and-field head coach