EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School girls basketball team lost at Columbia 47-25 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Maplewood.

The Lady Jaguars will visit Immaculate Conception High School in Montclair on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. and will host University High School of Newark on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.

Other upcoming games are: