UPDATED: Glen Ridge HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team, which enjoyed another sensational season this winter, featured five players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches. The following are the GRHS honorees:

FIRST TEAM

Riley O’Sullivan, junior.

Katie Powers, junior.

SECOND TEAM

Marjorie Boyle, junior.

Allison Snyder, sophomore.

HONORABLE MENTION

Maeve O’Sullivan, senior.

Savannah Steele, senior.

The Ridgers, under head coach Mike DelloRusso, were co-champions of the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division with Newark Central. They both went 11-1 in the division.

It was the second straight SEC divisional title for the Ridgers, who won the Colonial Division last year with a 14-0 divisional record after moving up to the Liberty, which is the second-highest division in the SEC.

Glen Ridge finished 20-7 overall this season. For the second straight year, they were runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include Allison Snyder on the second team.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano and Doug Snyder