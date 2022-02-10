Jaguars football trio announces college commitments

East Orange Campus senior Ahmad Nalls holds up the fumbled ball that he recovered and returns it 101 yards for a touchdown in the third overtime to lift the Jaguars to the North, Region 5, championship against Clifton last month at Rutgers. Nalls signed with Kent State University in Ohio.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team, coming off a perfect 13-0 state championship season, enjoyed another celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 2, as three of its seniors officially announced that they have signed letters of intent to continue their football careers on athletic scholarships.

Kyle Louis, a 6-foot, 200-pound athlete, signed with the University of Pittsburgh; Ahmad Nalls, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound defensive end, signed with Kent State University in Ohio; and Dieunerst Collin, a 6-foot-2, 330-pound offensive lineman, signed with Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio. Pittsburgh and Kent State compete in the Football Championship Subdivision, while Lake Erie competes in Division II.

Nalls arguably made one of the biggest plays in state championship history when he recovered a fumble by Clifton quarterback Kyle Vellis on a quarterback sneak and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown in the third overtime for a walk-off 30-24 victory in the NJSIAA’s North, Group 5, regional championship game at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, to complete the perfect season.

The Jaguars, under head coach Rae Oliver, advanced to the regional title after beating Passaic County Tech to win the North 1, Group 5, sectional title. It was their second state sectional title in program history. Their first sectional title came in 2007 at the old Giants Stadium when they defeated Montclair.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter