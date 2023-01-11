Jaiden Stokes leads East Orange Campus boys indoor track at Ocean Breeze Freedom Games

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Jaiden Stokes took second place in the shot put event to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team at the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. Stokes threw 42 feet, 2 1/2 inches.

Na’il Johnson took third place in the 300-meter dash in 38.77 seconds, and Robert Covington took ninth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.21 for the EOCHS Jaguars.

On the girls side for EOCHS at the same meet, Kamaria Watkins took seventh place in the shot put at 23-8 1/4.