Jaiden Stokes leads East Orange Campus boys indoor track at Ocean Breeze Freedom Games

By on Comments Off on Jaiden Stokes leads East Orange Campus boys indoor track at Ocean Breeze Freedom Games

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Jaiden Stokes took second place in the shot put event to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team at the Ocean Breeze Freedom Games on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. Stokes threw 42 feet, 2 1/2 inches.

Na’il Johnson took third place in the 300-meter dash in 38.77 seconds, and Robert Covington took ninth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.21 for the EOCHS Jaguars.

On the girls side for EOCHS at the same meet, Kamaria Watkins took seventh place in the shot put at 23-8 1/4. 

  

Jaiden Stokes leads East Orange Campus boys indoor track at Ocean Breeze Freedom Games added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →