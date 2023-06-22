New York Jets invite East Orange Recreation girls flag football players to clinic

By on Comments Off on New York Jets invite East Orange Recreation girls flag football players to clinic

Pictured are members of the East Orange Recreation girls youth flag football team. (Photo Courtesy of Kaleena Koon).

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The New York Jets have invited a group of players from the East Orange Recreation girls youth flag football team to participate in a girls flag football clinic on Wednesday, July 12.

The clinic is for girls in grades 4-8.

The EO Recreation Department debuted its girls flag football program this spring ,under the direction of Kaleena Koon. The team consisted of players in grades 5-7, competing in a Paterson-based league. 

The Jets invited other teams in the Paterson league to participate in the clinic. Each team will send eight players to the clinic.

 

New York Jets invite East Orange Recreation girls flag football players to clinic added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →