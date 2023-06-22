New York Jets invite East Orange Recreation girls flag football players to clinic

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The New York Jets have invited a group of players from the East Orange Recreation girls youth flag football team to participate in a girls flag football clinic on Wednesday, July 12.

The clinic is for girls in grades 4-8.

The EO Recreation Department debuted its girls flag football program this spring ,under the direction of Kaleena Koon. The team consisted of players in grades 5-7, competing in a Paterson-based league.

The Jets invited other teams in the Paterson league to participate in the clinic. Each team will send eight players to the clinic.