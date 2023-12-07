Orange HS and East Orange Campus HS football players earn Essex County honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE/ORANGE, NJ — Several Orange High School and East Orange Campus High School football players earned all–Essex County, Group 4-5 honors, as selected by the Essex County Coaches Association.

For OHS, senior quarterback Maurice Williams and senior wide receiver Ma’Khy Acey were named to the first team, senior offensive lineman Christian Brewster and sophomore tight end Tyshaun Boyd were named to the second team, and junior running back-linebacker Shamar Myers was named honorable mention.

Williams, a four-year starter, finished his career as the school’s all-time leading passer with 5,196 yards. This season, he threw for a school-record 2,302 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Williams said, “It’s great that the coaches around Essex County nominated me as the best QB in Essex County. I’m very honored and pleased.”

For EOCHS, junior receiver Shakur Taylor was named to the first team; senior quarterback Kyree Fisher, senior offensive lineman Alvins Collin and junior defensive lineman Darell James Jr. were named to the second team; and senior running back-linebacker Corey Woolridge was named honorable mention.

Taylor expressed his gratitude for being named to the first team.

“I just want to thank God first, my coaches, teammates and my mother for helping me get to this position,” Taylor said. “It wouldn’t have been possible without them. Pushing me to be a better me everyday is a part of the result of me getting first team all–county, so to them, I am extremely thankful for. I constantly prayed and worked behind closed doors to get to this point.”

Photos Courtesy of Orange High School Football, Shakur Taylor, Darell James Jr. and Joe Ragozzino