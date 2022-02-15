Orange HS boys basketball team tops East Orange Campus

ORANGE/EAST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Paul Metellus scored 17 points and senior Prophete LaFleur had 15 points to lead the Orange High School boys basketball team to a 52-43 win over East Orange Campus High School on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at EOCHS.

Freshman Gregory Burton and sophomore Dashawn Provilon each had 7 points, and sophomore Da’maree Dyer had 6 points for the OHS Tornadoes, who avenged a 52-50 loss to EOCHS on Jan. 14 at home. The Tornadoes improved to 3-10 overall and 1-7 in the division.

Seniors Kaleb Harmon and Nahum Lewis each had 11 points, and senior Michael Baguidy had 9 points for the EOCHS Jaguars. Freshman Letrell Duncan had 5 points and junior Ebrahim Kaba had 3 points and six rebounds.

The seventh-seeded Jaguars lost at No. 2 seed Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the quarterfinal round of the 75th Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12. Lewis had 19 points and six rebounds, Harmon had 12 points and three rebounds, Duncan had 11 points and five rebounds, and sophomore Eugene Byass had 11 points and four assists. The Jaguars moved to an 11-7 record on the season, and 6-3 in the division.