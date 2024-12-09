PHOTOS: East Orange Campus HS football team defeats Barringer on Thanksgiving

Connect on Linked in

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team defeated winless Barringer, 62-0, in the season finale on a rainy Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at Paul Robeson Stadium.

The Jaguars finished the season with a 10-3 record, including winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoff championship.

The Jaguars lead the all-time series against Barringer, 64-39-9, dating back to 1897.

Photos by Joe Ungaro

East Orange Campus wearing the dark uniforms