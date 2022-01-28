Rematch is set: East Orange Campus HS football team to face Clifton in 2022 season opener

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The rematch is happening in the first game of the season.

The Super Football Conference revealed team schedules for the 2022 season during a ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 20.

East Orange Campus High School will open its season against Clifton in a rematch of the NJSIAA North, Group 5, regional championship game won by East Orange Campus, 30-24, in triple overtime at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5.

In one of the craziest finishes in state football championship history, the Jaguars won the game when senior linebacker and Kent State commit Ahmad Nalls recovered a fumble by Clifton quarterback Kyle Vellis on a QB sneak at the EOCHS 1-yard line. Nalls returned the fumble 101 yards for a touchdown to end the game. After a review, officials confirmed the play, and the Jaguars completed a perfect 13-0 season.

Clifton fans went on social media, protesting the call by arguing that Vellis’ knee was down before he fumbled.

Now, the two teams will get to face each again to kick off the 2022 season. The date of the game has not been announced.

In the regional championship game, senior quarterback Raeden Oliver, the son of EOCHS head football coach Rae Oliver, hooked up with junior receiver Josh Richards on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 17 and force overtime. In the second overtime, Oliver found Richards again on a 14-yard touchdown pass to give EOCHS a 24-17 lead. Clifton answered on its ensuing possession with a touchdown to tie it at 24 and force the third overtime, setting up Nalls’ heroics.

The Jaguars won the North 1, Group 5, sectional championship. It marked the program’s second state sectional championship and first since 2007.

Clifton won the North 2, Group 5, sectional title, its second state sectional title and first since 2006.

After playing Clifton in the opener, the Jaguars will visit Irvington in Week 2. Irvington won the North, Group 4, regional championship in December to complete an 11-2 season. Irvington won the North 1, Group 4, title for its first-ever sectional championship.

In Weeks 6 and 7, the Jaguars will face West Orange and Passaic County Tech. EOCHS defeated West Orange and Passaic County Tech in the semifinals and final, respectively, in the sectional playoffs this past season.

Here is the 2022 schedule.

Week 1: at Clifton.

Week 2: at Irvington.

Week 3: vs. Randolph.

Week 4: vs. Bloomfield.

Week 5: at Montclair.

Week 6: at West Orange.

Week 7: Passaic County Tech.

Week 8: at West Essex.

Thanksgiving: vs. Barringer.

