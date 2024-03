EAST ORANGE, NJ — Ronald ‘Supe’ Gregory is among the inductees of the 2024 East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame class. He is in the 1980s category of the induction class.

The induction ceremony will take place Thursday, June 13, at Galloping Hill Caterers, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union, from 6 to 10 p.m. This is a prepaid event.

To purchase tickets to the induction ceremony, call Laurie Williams at 862-224-9200.

Photos Courtesy of Rodney Williams