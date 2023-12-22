Shakur Taylor, Jordaine Johnson pace East Orange Campus HS indoor track

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Shakur Taylor won the 400-meter dash to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys track and field team at the Essex County Track Coaches Association Season Opener Invite on Dec. 15 at the Ocean Breeze Track Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.

Taylor, a junior, won in 49.65 seconds and EOCHS junior Jordaine Johnson took second place in 50.29. Junior Tyler Walker took eighth place in 53.83.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:45.28.

In the shot put, senior Ernst Jeune took seventh place at 40 feet, 6 ¾ inches.

At the Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational at The Armory Track and Field Center in New York City on Dec. 16, Taylor took third place in 34.69 and Johnson took ninth place in 35.39 in the 300-meter dash.

Taylor is ranked seventh in the country in the 300-meter dash, while Johnson is ranked 23rd in the same event. They also are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state in both the 300 and 400.

