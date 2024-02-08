Taylor, Clark, 4×400 relay lead East Orange Campus HS boys track team at sectional meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School indoor track and field teams gave stellar performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 State Championships at the “Bubble” in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 3.

On the boys side, the 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 3 minutes, 29.13 seconds.

Junior Shakur Taylor took second place in the 400-meter dash in 50.64 seconds. Senior Davion Clark took second place in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches.

On the girls side, senior Apple Brown took eighth place in the 55-meter dash in 7.67. The 4×400-meter relay team took ninth place in 4:24.04. Junior Kamaria Watkins took ninth place in the shot put at 29 feet, 7.75 inches.

Here are other EOCHS results:

Boys

55-meter dash: sophomore Zion Bruce, 14th place, 6.86; sophomore Robert Minter, 25th place, 7.09.

800-meter run: junior Tyler Walker, 14th place, 2:08.78; senior Everard McPhatter-Davis, 16th place, 2:09.26.

1,600-meter run: senior John Ayodele, 28th place, 5:06.66; senior Nikkwashie Mensah-Sowah, 32nd place, 5;21.77.

55-meter hurdles: Bruce, 15th place, 8.77; junior Fabien Mere, 17th place, 9.20.

High jump: senior Tamir Burney-Laberth, ninth place, 5-6.

Shot put: senior Goodness Izuehie, 12th place, 37-3; senior Ernst Jeune, 21st place, 35-9.

Girls

55-meter dash: sophomore Natalie William, 20th place, 7.80.

400-meter dash: senior Chimamala Izuehe, 11th place, 1:04.46; sophomore Angela Foreman, 23rd place, 1:09.59; senior Obidawn Phoenix, 28th place, 1:13.65.

800-meter run: junior Cameron Lopes, 27th place, 2:51.25; junior Angel Joseph, 34th place, 3:03.10.

Shot put: senior Nadia Barron, 14th place, 27-3.75.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the “Bubble.”