Taylor, Henderson, Davis lead East Orange Campus HS track teams at the state sectionals

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed an impressive outing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 State Championships on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at Clifton.

Here are the boys results:

Shakur Taylor took first place in the 400-meter dash in 48.63 seconds, and he took fourth place in both the 100-meter dash (11.31) and 200-meter dash (22.46).

Michael Henderson took first place in the 400-meter hurdles in 53.56. He also took fifth place in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 57.57 seconds and ninth place in the 400-meter dash in 50.55.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:23.06.

Deyveonne Delaney took sixth place in the triple jump at 41 feet, 7 inches.

Here are the girls results:

Quaycian Davis took first place in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.19 and she took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.68. 

The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 4:04.64.

Apple Brown took seventh place in the 100-meter dash in 13.07.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 State Championships at Franklin High School in Somerset this Friday and Saturday, June 9-10.

