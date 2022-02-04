David Kelly leads Glen Ridge HS wrestling team at ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team posted good efforts at the Essex County Tournament held at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

David Kelly, a sophomore, took fifth place in the 132-pound weight class. In the fifth- and sixth-place consolation bout, Kelly pinned Seton Hall Prep’s Chase Carroll in 1:58.

Mac Davidson, a junior, took sixth place in the 144-pound weight class, falling to St. Benedict’s Prep’s Tinashe Maphosa by a 4-3 decision in the consolation bout.

Sophomores Sebastian Kristal and Jesse Gibbs took seventh place in their weight classes.

Kristal pinned Orange’s Leon Tejada in 3:38 in the consolation of the 106-pound weight class, while Gibbs pinned St. Benedict’s Prep’s Diego Scarpone in 2:20 in the 175-pound consolation.

Glen Ridge finished 14th in the team standings out of 22 schools. West Essex won the team title.

Team scores: West Essex, 274 points; Livingston, 265 points; Seton Hall Prep, 197 points; Irvington, 132 points; Caldwell, 111.5 points; Verona, 106 points; Millburn, 104 points; Bloomfield, 96 points; St. Benedict’s Prep, 72.5 points; Belleville, 68 points; West Orange, 51 points; Columbia, 48 points; East Side, 43 points; Glen Ridge, 42 points; Montclair, 42 points; Cedar Grove, 37.5 points; Orange, 20 points; Nutley, 17 points; Barringer, 11 points; Newark Academy, 10 points; Newark Collegiate, 5 points; East Orange Campus, 0 points.