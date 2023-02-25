Gibbs leads GRHS wrestling team at district

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School wrestling team enjoyed a strong effort at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 10 state tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Ridgers finished in seventh place out of 10 schools.

Jesse Gibbs, a junior, took third place in the 215-pound weight class to lead the Ridgers. In the third-fourth place consolation bout, Gibbs won by an 8-6 decision over Steve Pisciotta of Rutherford High School.

Gibbs qualified for the NJSIAA’s Region 3 state tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. The top-three finishers in each weight class from district 9, 10, 11 and 12 tournaments advanced to the Region 3 tournament. The top-four finishers in each weight class from the eight region tournaments will advance to the NJSIAA’s state individual championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Thursday to Saturday, March 2-4.

At the district tournament, the Ridgers had six wrestlers who each finished in fourth place in their weight classes, just missing qualifying for the region tournament. Those wrestlers were junior Sebastian Kristal, 106 pounds; sophomore Aaron Amici, at 113 pounds; sophomore Luke Olczak, at 126 pounds; junior David Kelly, at 132 pounds; senior Mac Davidson, at 144 pounds; and senior Ryder Smith, at 175 pounds.