Glen Ridg HS boys soccer team posts good ECT run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers defeated No. 22 seed Nutley, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the play-in round. Oliver Peake scored two goals, and Cole Moshos had one goal. Connor Kaveny, Matthew Koskuba and Aidan Arnett each had one assist, and Nicholas Overholtzer made five saves.

Glen Ridge lost to sixth-seeded Columbia, 3-0, on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the first round. The Ridgers moved to a 5-7-1 record on the season.