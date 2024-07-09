Glen Ridge 8U softball team crowned champions

The Glen Ridge 8U softball team won the 20th annual Long Hills Twister Tournament to complete its spring season. Back row, from left, are Dylan Siegel, Simona Gray, Lady Willoughby, Delancey DeSalazar and Karolina Gabrys; seated, from left, are Chloe Chiang, Addie Hogan, Alex Tuosto and Sarah Shaprio. The coaches, from left, are Sam Chiang, Caley Gray and Joe DeSalazar. Not pictured are coach Stephanie Willoughby and player Sophie Carson. (Photo Courttesy of Caley Gray)

WARREN TOWNSHIP —The Glen Ridge 8U softball team completed its spring season by winning the 20th annual Long Hills Twister Tournament on Sunday, June 23.

Glen Ridge edged a strong Westfield team, 6-4, in a championship game with great defense on both sides. Outstanding glove work by Delancey DeSalazar and Dylan Siegel frustrated GR’s opponents all weekend. 

Great leadoff hitting by Addie Hogan led the way for big hits from Simona Gray, Karolina Gabrys and DeSalazar. Lady Willoughby, Chloe Chiang, Sarah Shapiro, Alex Tuosto and Sophie Carson contributed clutch RBIs across five games.

  

