Glen Ridge 8U softball team crowned champions

WARREN TOWNSHIP —The Glen Ridge 8U softball team completed its spring season by winning the 20th annual Long Hills Twister Tournament on Sunday, June 23.

Glen Ridge edged a strong Westfield team, 6-4, in a championship game with great defense on both sides. Outstanding glove work by Delancey DeSalazar and Dylan Siegel frustrated GR’s opponents all weekend.

Great leadoff hitting by Addie Hogan led the way for big hits from Simona Gray, Karolina Gabrys and DeSalazar. Lady Willoughby, Chloe Chiang, Sarah Shapiro, Alex Tuosto and Sophie Carson contributed clutch RBIs across five games.