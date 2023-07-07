Glen Ridge Athletic Association lacrosse battles Montclair in inaugural event

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pictured, Glen Ridge and Montclair lacrosse organizations held their inaugural Border Battle on Saturday, May 20. Teams from third grade to high school varsity played each other all day long. The event was organized by Glen Ridge Athletic Association Lacrosse Commissioner James Goodwin, Matt Trevenan, and Montclair’s Matt Warner. Pictured is the third-grade GR team that won the cup. Back row, from left, are coaches Adam Torrisi, Dan Kopec, Ben Krecidlo, Brad Leiber and Eric Hurrie; second row are players John Hurrie, Daniel Cohn, Greg Krecidlo, Decker Reinert, Anderson Sanzone, Jonah Harrinton, Luca Frantantoni and Owen Hughes; third row are players Xavier Kopec, Hudson Erb, Kellen Leiber, Tyler Torrisi, Zach Alviar, Gavin O’Connor, Jaiden Chopra, Cole Barnes and Jaxon Marino.

Photo Courtesy of Harneet Pasricha