Glen Ridge Athletic Association lacrosse tournament is a success

The players and coaches are gathered together at the Glen Ridge Athletic Association Tournament of Champions for the first- and second-grade boys lacrosse clinic.
Players and coaches of the ‘Georgia’ lacrosse team gather after winning the Glen Ridge Athletic Association Tournament of Champions for the first- and second-grade boys lacrosse clinic. From left, holding their trophies, are Akinyemi Akiwowo, Zachary Alviar, Jack Bradley, John Hurrie, Hudson Erb and Heath Kincade, and assistant coach Vivian Hurrie. Standing from left are coaches Akinyemi Akiwowo, Ed Bradley and Eric Hurrie. Not pictured are players Xander Fuente and Jack Kreuzer.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Sunday, June 5, the inaugural Glen Ridge Athletic Association Tournament of Champions for the first- and second-grade boys lacrosse clinic was held.

The day started off with fifth-grader Alice Rayner’s thunderous rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The entire event was announced with background music by the voice of GRAA, John Murphy. 

Six teams competed in a round-robin tournament to show off the skills they learned during the season. 

The winning team was “Georgia,” which defeated “UMass” in an overtime thriller.

After the game, the eighth-grade travel team played and beat the GRAA coaching staff to celebrate a terrific season. 

The future of Glen Ridge lacrosse continues to look bright.

Photos Courtesy of Bob Salvatelli.

  

