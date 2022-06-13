Glen Ridge Athletic Association lacrosse tournament is a success

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Sunday, June 5, the inaugural Glen Ridge Athletic Association Tournament of Champions for the first- and second-grade boys lacrosse clinic was held.

The day started off with fifth-grader Alice Rayner’s thunderous rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The entire event was announced with background music by the voice of GRAA, John Murphy.

Six teams competed in a round-robin tournament to show off the skills they learned during the season.

The winning team was “Georgia,” which defeated “UMass” in an overtime thriller.

After the game, the eighth-grade travel team played and beat the GRAA coaching staff to celebrate a terrific season.

The future of Glen Ridge lacrosse continues to look bright.

Photos Courtesy of Bob Salvatelli.