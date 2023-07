Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pictured, the Glen Ridge Athletic Association U11 boys soccer team won the 2023 NCSA Cup this spring. From left are players Malcolm Verdier, Liam Verdier, coach Des Leigh, players Ryan Siefers, Alex Kirkland, William Fisher, Rowan Marsh, Jackson Clemons, Jaxon Harrington, Theo Hertz, Ryan Convey, Benji Nieves, August Schoenberg, Anderson Schneider and coach Colin Convey.

Photo Courtesy of Harneet Pasricha