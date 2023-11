GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pictured above, the Glen Ridge Athletic Association’s girls travel volleyball team, consisting of players in grades 6 to 8, completed a successful season. From left are, top row, coach Desmond Leigh, Amalia Moldovan, Ettalyn Kim, Gracen Willoughby, Lila Seiden, Ella Whyld, Siri Krabbe and Sophia Schumann and, bottom row, Sofie Corbin, Elliott Middleton, Olivia Hernandez-Conrow, Eva Manna and Ella Hall.

Photo Courtesy of Fulya Yagiz