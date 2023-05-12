Glen Ridge baseball team posts good run in the GNT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team split two games in the Greater Newark Tournament, defeating Science Park in the preliminary round before falling to Caldwell in the first round.

Senior Griffin Seibel drove in three runs, and juniors Emmet Bushue and Morgan Horan each had two hits and two RBI to lead the 12th-seeded Ridgers to a 20-3 win over No. 21 seed Science Park on Wednesday, May 3, at Hurrell Field. Horan pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Senior Jake Felty, junior Matt Bonnet and junior Zach Berner each had a hit and an RBI, and seniors Eli Gottlieb, Sean Tierney, Emmet Kilkelly and freshman Max Pace each drove in a run as the Ridgers won their fourth straight game.

The win streak ended in the following game as Glen Ridge lost at fifth-seeded Caldwell 4-0 on Friday, May 5.

The Ridgers lost to Barringer 3-2 in nine innings on Monday, May 8, at Barringer in Newark in a Super Essex Conference game to move to a 6-9 overall record. Gottlieb, Seibel and Berner each had two hits, and Felty had an RBI.