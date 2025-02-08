Glen Ridge boys hoops team has good Essex County Tournament showing

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior Jake Machemer had 13 points, making three 3-pointers, and sophomore Ryan Law had 12 points to lead the 19th-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team to a 46-45 upset win over No. 14 seed Livingston in the preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Livingston.

Junior Liam Cooney had eight points, hitting two 3-pointers; junior Liam Feder had six points and junior Jacob Javier had five points.

JP Labadia, a junior, added two points for the Ridgers.

Glen Ridge then lost at third-seeded Payne Tech, 85-43, in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 1, in Newark. Law had 12 points, Feder had 11, Machemer and Cooney each had seven, and Javier, junior Matthew McCormack and sophomore Max Pockriss each had two. GRHS had its four-game winning streak stopped and moved to 13-5 overall on the season.