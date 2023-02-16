Glen Ridge eighth-grade boys basketball team wins NJJBL regular-season title

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge eighth-grade boys basketball team wins NJJBL regular-season title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Pictured above, the Glen Ridge eighth-grade boys basketball team took first place in the North Jersey Junior Basketball League regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Pictured from left are Coach Harneet Pasricha, players Jackson Goldberg, No. 11;  Max Pockriss, No. 10; Gabe Carter, No. 14;  Nate Hutton, No. 13; Dylan Gilchrist, No. 1; Jayraj Pasricha, No. 5; Ryan Law, No. 22; Charlie Fisher, No. 41; Grayson Birajiclian, No. 33, and Coach Matt Hutton.

Photo Courtesy of  Sheena Pasricha

 

  

Glen Ridge eighth-grade boys basketball team wins NJJBL regular-season title added by on
View all posts by Editor →