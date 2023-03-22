Glen Ridge fifth-grade basketball team wins NJJBL championship

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge fifth-grade boys basketball team celebrates after winning the North Jersey Junior Basketball League championship. The coaches are Mike Keszkowski, Colin Convey, and Shane Powers; and the players are Max Slovitt, Brody Klein, William Keszkowski, Ryan Powers, Benjamin Nieves, Michael Preston, Cormac Leiber, Jaxon Harrington, Dilan Chopra, Ryan Siefers, Ryan Convey, Dean McDonald, Martin Boudreau, and Alex Kirkland.

Photo Courtesy of Glen Ridge Athletic Asssociation Basketball

  

