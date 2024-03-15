Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Pictured is the Glen Ridge fifth-grade boys basketball team. From left are coach Nicky Berlangieri, Declan Sharrock, Nate Murphy, Sam Ravenell, William Fisher, Liam Welsh, Michael Cordivari, Raymond Payne, Brixton Goldberg, Anderson Schneider, Dylan Sutton and coach Liane Fisher. Not pictured is coach Joe Ravenell. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge fifth-grade boys basketball team won its final 12 games and is headed to the North Jersey Junior Basketball League finals on Saturday, March 16. They finished the regular season in second place. Photo Courtesy of Sean Payne Glen Ridge Athletic Association Glen Ridge fifth-grade boys basketball team reaches NJJBL finals added by Editor on March 15, 2024View all posts by Editor →