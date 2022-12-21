Glen Ridge hockey team defeats Montclair for first win

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge senior Rowan Brennan scored a hat trick to lead the Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to a 3-0 win over Montclair High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The win was the first of the season for the team, which improved to 1-1-1.

Glen Ridge junior Pyotr Sysak and Glen Ridge senior Ryan Weissman each had an assist, and Glen Ridge senior Eli Gottlieb made 15 saves for Verona–Glen Ridge.

Verona–Glen Ridge will take part in the Essex County Holiday Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Their games in the tournament are as follows: