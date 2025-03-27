Glen Ridge HS alum Bryan Moussako helps New York University men’s basketball team to national runner-up finish

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School alumnus Bryan Moussako was a member of the New York City University men’s basketball team that finished as national runner-up in Division III.

Moussako, a junior guard, played in the national championship game on Saturday, March 22, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Unfortunately, NYU fell to Trinity College (Conn.), 64-60.

Mousako played five scoreless minutes and had one rebound. NYU finished 29-2 and Trinity finished 30-3.

In the national semifinal, Moussako had five points on 2-of-2 shooting from the field, including 1-of-1 from three-point range, in 11 minutes played, as NYU defeated Washington University, of St. Louis, 72-60, on Thursday, March 20.

Meanwhile, the NYU women’s basketball team repeated as NCAA Division III women’s national tournament champions, capping a 31-0 season.

Moussako was a key player as a senior on the 2021-22 GRHS boys basketball team that won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship.

Photo Courtesy of Clark Machemer