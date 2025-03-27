Glen Ridge HS alum Bryan Moussako helps New York University men’s basketball team to national runner-up finish

Glen Ridge High School alumni Bryan Moussako, No. 24; and Sam Trunley, No. 10, faced each other when their collegiate men’s basketball teams met on Sunday, Feb. 23. Moussako’s New York University team defeated Trunley’s Case Western Reserve University team, 83-55, at NYU to clinch the University Athletic Association championship. Trunley scored a game-high 21 points, while Moussako had two points. NYU is coached by Glen Ridge resident David Klatsky. Trunley is a 2021 GRHS graduate and Moussako is a 2022 GRHS graduate. In attendance were GRHS boys basketball head coach Mike Salvatelli, GRHS assistant coach Rich Kennedy and former GRHS head coach Liam Carr.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School alumnus Bryan Moussako was a member of the New York City University men’s basketball team that finished as national runner-up in Division III.

Moussako, a junior guard, played in the national championship game on Saturday, March 22, in Fort Wayne, Ind.  Unfortunately, NYU fell to Trinity College (Conn.), 64-60. 

Mousako played five scoreless minutes and had one rebound. NYU finished 29-2 and Trinity finished 30-3.

In the national semifinal, Moussako had five points on 2-of-2 shooting from the field, including 1-of-1 from three-point range, in 11 minutes played, as NYU defeated Washington University, of St. Louis, 72-60, on Thursday, March 20.

Meanwhile, the NYU women’s basketball team repeated as NCAA Division III women’s national tournament champions, capping a 31-0 season.

Moussako was a key player as a senior on the 2021-22 GRHS boys basketball team that won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship.

