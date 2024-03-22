Glen Ridge HS alum Sam Trunley has fine hoops year at Case Western Reserve

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School 2021 graduate Sam Trunley enjoyed a great junior season for the Division 3 Case Western Reserve University men’s basketball team.

In the NCAA Division 3 National Tournament, Trunley scored 15 points on 6-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-7 from three-point range, in the 66-51 win over Mary Baldwin University in the first round on Friday, March 1.

The next day, Trunley, a 6-foot-3 guard, had 29 points on 12-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-10 from three-point range, in the 97-79 win over Hope College.

Case Western Reserve fell to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, 95-75, in the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 8, as Trunley had 11 points, hitting all four of his free throws.

Trunley, who played in all 28 games, was third on the team in scoring this season, averaging 13 points per game with 53 three-pointers. Case Western Reserve finished with a 23-5 overall record. Case Western Reserve is located in Cleveland.

Photo Courtesy of Case Western Reserve University