Glen Ridge HS baseball players earn Super Essex Conference and Essex County honors

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS baseball players earn Super Essex Conference and Essex County honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team featured five players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Griffin Seibel, a senior, made the first team, junior Zach Berner and senior Eli Gottlieb made the second team, and senior Jake Felty and junior Will Horan made honorable mention.

Seibel, a pitcher, also was named to the second team in the All–Essex County, as selected by the county coaches. Seibel signed a national letter of intent to continue his career at Division 1 Xavier University, in Ohio, on a baseball scholarship. 

The Ridgers finished with a 9-13 overall record this season.

Glen Ridge HS baseball players earn Super Essex Conference and Essex County honors added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →