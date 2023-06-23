Glen Ridge HS baseball players earn Super Essex Conference and Essex County honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team featured five players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Griffin Seibel, a senior, made the first team, junior Zach Berner and senior Eli Gottlieb made the second team, and senior Jake Felty and junior Will Horan made honorable mention.

Seibel, a pitcher, also was named to the second team in the All–Essex County, as selected by the county coaches. Seibel signed a national letter of intent to continue his career at Division 1 Xavier University, in Ohio, on a baseball scholarship.

The Ridgers finished with a 9-13 overall record this season.