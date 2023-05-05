Glen Ridge HS baseball posts three straight wins

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team won three straight games, defeating Verona, West Essex, and Livingston, to improve to a 5-7 record.

Will Horan, a junior, went 2-for-3 with two RBI; and seniors Eli Gotlieb and Griffin Seibel each went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Ridgers to a 4-2 win at Verona on Monday, April 24. Frankie Renois, junior, had a single and an RBI, and senior Sean Tierney also had an RBI.

Seibel went 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and junior Zach Berner went 2-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI in the 7-3 home win over West Essex on Wednesday, April 26. Gottlieb had a double and an RBI.

The Ridgers scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning in the 6-5 win over Livingston on Friday, April 28. Gottlieb went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, senior Jake Felty went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, and Horan went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Seibel had a single and an RBI.

The Ridgers, seeded 12th, were scheduled to host No. 21 seed Science Park in the preliminary round of the 90th Greater Newark Tournament on Wednesday, May 3, after press time. The winner will visit No. 5 seed Caldwell in the first round on Friday, May 5.