Glen Ridge HS baseball team advances to sectional quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Glen Ridge High School baseball team defeated No. 7 seed Newark Tech 3-0 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Monday, May 22, in Newark. Zach Berner had a single, a double and one RBI, and he pitched a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts. Griffin Seibel had two singles.

The Ridgers, who improved to 9-12, will visit No. 2 seed Cedar Grove in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 25.

Glen Ridge defeated Bergenfield 4-3 on Friday, May 19, in a regular season game.

Zach Berner went 2-for-3 with a single and a triple; Eli Gottlieb went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and an RBI; and Griffin Seibel went 1-for-4 with a single. Wes Steele pitched two innings of no-hit ball with three strikeouts for the win.