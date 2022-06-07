Glen Ridge HS baseball team advances to state sectionals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, has advanced to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament.

The sixth-seeded Ridgers defeated No. 11 seed Weehawken, 12-0, in the first round on Wednesday, June 1, at Hurrell Field. The Ridgers scored six runs in the first inning and six runs in the third inning. Senior Michael Cifelli went 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBIs; senior Justin Fields went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and three RBIs; junior Eli Gottlieb went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI; seniors Tyler Johnson and Chris Mitzak each had two RBIs; and sophomore Zach Berner went 2-for-2 with a single, a double and an RBI. Berner also struck out five and allowed no hits over three innings for the win.

The Ridgers upset third-seeded Verona, 10-3, in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 3, in Verona in a matchup of Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division teams. Glen Ridge, leading 4-3, scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to extend the lead to 9-3. Senior Zach Gold went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, a walk and three runs scored; Johnson went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, a walk and four RBIs; Gottlieb had a home run and three RBIs; Cifelli went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs; and junior Griffin Seibel went 2-for-4 with two singles. Fields went 1-for-2 with a single and two walks. Johnson pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts. It was the third meeting between Glen Ridge and Verona this season. Verona won the first meeting, 6-3, on April 4 in Verona in the Ridgers’ second game of the season and first loss. Glen Ridge won the second meeting, 4-3, on April 22 at Hurrell Field.

The Ridgers, who improved to 13-12 overall on the season, were scheduled to visit second-seeded New Providence on Tuesday, June 7. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 seed Dayton and No. 4 seed Brearley in the championship game on Friday, June 10. The last time the Ridgers made the sectional final was in 2017, when they defeated Dayton, 11-0.