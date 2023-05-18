Glen Ridge HS baseball team blanks Newark Tech

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Jake Felty pitched a four-hit shutout to lead the Glen Ridge High School baseball team to a 4-0 win at Newark Tech on Wednesday, May 10.

Felty struck out six and walked four in an 87-pitch outing.

Zach Berner went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Will Horan went 2-for-3 with a double, and Sean Tierney drove in a run. The Ridgers lost a tough 3-2 decision in 10 innings to Paramus on Friday, May 12, in Paramus. Eli Gottlieb went 2-for-5 with two singles, Morgan Horan and Emmet Bushue each had a single, and Berner had a walk and an RBI.

GRHS fell to West Orange, 5-2, on Monday, May 15, at West Orange to move to 7-11 on the season.