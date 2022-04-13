Glen Ridge HS baseball team defeats Belleville

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Griffin Seibel went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Glen Ridge High School baseball team to an 11-1 win over Belleville on Friday, April 8, at Hurrell Field.

Michael Cifelli went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs, and Zach Gold went 1-for-2 with a single, two RBIs and a run. Tyler Johnson, Justin Fields, Zach Berner and Eli Gottlieb each had a single and an RBI. Johnson allowed two hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in five innings for the win. Glen Ridge improved to a 2-1 overall record.

The Ridgers suffered an 11-1 loss at Columbia on Monday, April 11, to move to a 2-2 overall record.