Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 9-1 on Friday, April 21, at Hurrell Field.

Griffin Seibel went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Zach Berner went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Sean Tierney and Emmet Kilkelly each had a single and an RBI.

Seibel pitched a five-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk.

The Ridgers improved to 2-6 overall on the season.