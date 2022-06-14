Glen Ridge HS baseball team enjoys good run this season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team enjoyed a good run this season.
The sixth-seeded Ridgers lost at second-seeded New Providence, 6-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 tournament on Tuesday, June 7.
The Ridgers, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, finished the season with a 13-13 record.
The following Glen Ridge players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors:
First team:
- Tyler Johnson, senior.
- Griffin Siebel, junior.
Honorable mention:
- Zach Berner, sophomore.
- Zach Gold, senior.
