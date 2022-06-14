Glen Ridge HS baseball team enjoys good run this season

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team enjoyed a good run this season.

The sixth-seeded Ridgers lost at second-seeded New Providence, 6-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 tournament on Tuesday, June 7.

The Ridgers, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, finished the season with a 13-13 record.

The following Glen Ridge players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors:

First team:

Tyler Johnson, senior.

Griffin Siebel, junior.

Honorable mention: