Glen Ridge HS baseball team enjoys good run this season

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS baseball team enjoys good run this season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team enjoyed a good run this season.

The sixth-seeded Ridgers lost at second-seeded New Providence, 6-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 tournament on Tuesday, June 7.

The Ridgers, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, finished the season with a 13-13 record.

The following Glen Ridge players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors:

First team:

  • Tyler Johnson, senior.
  • Griffin Siebel, junior.

Honorable mention:

  • Zach Berner, sophomore.
  • Zach Gold, senior.

  

Glen Ridge HS baseball team enjoys good run this season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS