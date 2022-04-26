Glen Ridge HS baseball team enjoys winning streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team won four straight games.

The streak began with a 13-1 victory at Cedar Grove on April 20. Griffin Seibel, a junior, went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and two RBIs; junior Eli Gottlieb went 2-for-2 with two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored; senior Justin Fields had two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored; and senior Zach Gold had two singles and two runs scored. Seibel pitched a five-inning one-hitter, with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The Ridgers defeated Roselle Catholic, 14-4, on Thursday, April 21, in Roselle. Senior Tyler Johnson went 3-for-5 with two singles, a double, five RBIs and one run scored; Fields went 3-for-3 with three singles, an RBI and three runs scored; Gottlieb had two singles, an RBI and a run scored; senior Michael Cifelli had two singles, a walk and three runs scored; and senior Chris Mitzak had a double and two RBIs. Senior Carter Robik pitched five and two-third innings of one-hit ball, allowing four runs, three earned, with six strikeouts and six walks for the win.

The Ridgers defeated Verona, 4-3, on Friday, April 22, at home. The winning run was scored in the bottom of the seventh inning. Johnson went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs, Gold had two singles and an RBI, and Fields had a single and an RBI.

Gold, junior Jake Felty and Cifelli combined on a two-hit shutout in the 8-0 win over Payne Tech on Saturday, April 23, at home. Felty pitched three and two-third innings with five strikeouts for the win. Gold had a single and two RBI, sophomore Zach Berner doubled and drove in a run, and Cifelli had a single and an RBI.

The win streak ended with a 6-1 loss at Caldwell on Monday, April 25. The Ridgers moved to a 6-6 record on the season.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit Belleville on Wednesday, April 27, after press time. Glen Ridge will visit Johnson Regional in Clark on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m.