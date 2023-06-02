Glen Ridge HS baseball team falls to Cedar Grove in sectional quarterfinals

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS baseball team falls to Cedar Grove in sectional quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Glen Ridge High School baseball team lost at second-seeded Cedar Grove 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Thursday, May 25.

Trailing 4-1, the Ridgers scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning but fell short.

Zach Berner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored; and Emmet Kilkelly went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI for the Ridgers. Sean Tierney went 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI; and Morgan Horan went 1-for-3 with a single for the Ridgers who finished the season with a 9-13 record.

Glen Ridge HS baseball team falls to Cedar Grove in sectional quarterfinals added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →