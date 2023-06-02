Glen Ridge HS baseball team falls to Cedar Grove in sectional quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Glen Ridge High School baseball team lost at second-seeded Cedar Grove 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Thursday, May 25.

Trailing 4-1, the Ridgers scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning but fell short.

Zach Berner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored; and Emmet Kilkelly went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI for the Ridgers. Sean Tierney went 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI; and Morgan Horan went 1-for-3 with a single for the Ridgers who finished the season with a 9-13 record.