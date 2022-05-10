Glen Ridge HS baseball team gives good effort in GNT first round

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Glen Ridge High School baseball team dropped a tough 10-6 decision to seventh-seeded Bloomfield in the Greater Newark Tournament on Monday, May 9, at Bloomfield Middle School field.

Chris Mitzak went 2-for-3 with two singles and three RBIs, Michael Cifelli went 2-for-4 with a single and a solo home run, Eli Gottlieb had a double and an RBI, and Justin Fields had two walks and an RBI.

Glen Ridge moved to an 8-8 record on the season.

In earlier action, Glen Ridge lost at Pingry, 10-0, on Tuesday, May 3.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit Newark East Side on Wednesday, May 11. Glen Ridge will host East Orange Campus on Friday, May 13, at 4 p.m. and visit West Orange on Monday, May 16, at 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

 

  

