Glen Ridge HS baseball team has promising youth

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team, under head coach Mike DelloRusso, is excited about the upcoming season.

The Ridgers consist of seniors Miles Ornstein and Jake Liloia; juniors Matt Bayne, Alex Bowman, Jace Loeb and Max Pace; sophomores Anthony Alonge, Gabe Carter, Jayden Ingle, Jackson Soshnick and Fletcher Wiley; and freshmen DJ De La Fuente and Devin Murray.

“We have 26 guys in the program, which is great for us this year, including 12 freshmen,” said DelloRusso. “We obviously have a young team, but we are looking forward to the challenges this season. All 13 guys will have a role on the team and we will be moving guys around a bunch this year to find the best lineups. JV will get a full schedule this season, which should be great for the program, since we missed so many JV games last season. We will be bringing up a couple of the JV players at certain points of the season to help out.”

The Ridgers fell at Middletown North, 9-0, in the season opener on Saturday, March 29. Glen Ridge had six freshmen and sophomores in the starting lineup.

Loeb, a junior, returns to the mound this year after a promising freshman season two years ago, DelloRusso said. The Ridgers will rely on several pitchers, such as Wiley, Alonge, Bayne, Carter, De La Fuente, Ornstein, Ingle and Murray, noted DelloRusso.

The offense will be led by returning starters Bayne, Loeb and Carter. “We will have a lot of new, but talented players in the lineup,” DelloRusso said.

The Ridgers were scheduled to visit East Orange Campus on Tuesday, April 1, after press time. The following are upcoming games: