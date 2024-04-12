Glen Ridge HS baseball team looks to bounce back from slow start to the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team hopes to bounce back from a tough start to the season.

The Ridgers lost a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to Columbia in the season opener on Monday, April 1, in Maplewood. Columbia won it in the bottom of the seventh inning. Zach Berner, Wes Steele and Dylan O’Neill each had a single for the Ridgers. Berner pitched 4 ⅔ innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk.

The Ridgers lost to Verona, 8-0, on Friday, April 5, on the road, and lost to West Essex, 5-0, on Monday, April 8, at Hurrell Field to move to 0-3 on the season.

Glen Ridge will visit West Orange on Friday, April 12; and host Bloomfield on Monday, April 15.